Big delivery: TCL gets 2 trucks for CDL program

The Technical College of the Lowcountry in Beaufort on Jan. 24, 2017, took delivery of two tractor trailer trucks to be used for the community college's new commercial driver's license (CDL) program — which will be offered at TCL's New River and Hampton campuses beginning in April. We were on the main campus in Beaufort when the two trucks — from Xtra Mile Driver Training in Bishopville — rumbled in.