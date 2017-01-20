Education

January 20, 2017

Beaufort Branch of American Association of University Women plans STEM program

The Beaufort Branch of American Association of University Women, the University of South Carolina and Beaufort County public schools are planning a hands-on day of activities for middle school girls to explore the opportunities in STEM careers, which include science, technology, engineering and mathematics, according to a news release.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the USCB Center for the Arts. Lunch will be provided. Parents/guardians are encouraged to attend with their daughter to support her and to learn about jobs in the STEM areas. Information about the program will be distributed through the middle schools.

For information on AAUW, contact Dr. Rebecca Cooper at rrcooper@centurylink.com.

