Beaufort County kindergarten registration period begins Feb. 1

Registration opens Feb. 1 to enroll kindergarten and pre-kindergarten students in Beaufort County public schools for next year, with March 1 as the closing deadline.
Parents whose children who will turn age 5 by Sept. 1 should complete kindergarten enrollment packets at their neighborhood schools. Packets for pre-kindergarten registration also will be available for children who will turn age 4 by Sept. 1.
Because Pre-K space is limited, 4-year-old candidates will be assessed during “Child Find” screenings the week of March 6-10. Decisions on placement will be made based on greatest need, according to a list of at-risk indicators.
Parents with questions about school attendance zones may call any elementary school in their area for assistance.
For all student enrollments, parents should bring their child’s birth certificate, South Carolina Certificate of Immunization (shot record) and two proofs of residency such as a utility bill showing a home address.
For more information, call the district office’s Office of Early Childhood at 843-521-2399 or visit BeaufortSchools.net, then look under the Parents tab.
