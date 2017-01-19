District parents can ask to exempt students from inauguration viewing

A choice for Beaufort County parents to exempt their children from watching Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in class drew fire in some parental circles Thursday, even as district officials stressed that the option is not new.
Automated phone calls went out Thursday afternoon to parents, saying they could request their children be given an alternate assignment rather than watch TV coverage of Trump being sworn in as the nation’s 45th president. Some schools also sent out their own emails.
School district spokesman Jim Foster responded after parents voiced their dismay on social media.
“Parents have had this option in prior inaugurations, not just this one,” Foster explained, noting the procedure also was in place for each of Barack Obama’s inaugurations in 2009 and 2013.
Whether the option goes back any farther wasn’t immediately clear, though Foster suggested such a parental request likely would not have been turned down.
Students exempted from inauguration viewing would be taken to another part of the school and given a social studies or U.S. history assignment in its place.
The decision whether to show Friday’s inauguration rests with principals and teachers, Foster said. Even within a school, the proceedings might not be viewed in all classrooms.
“A social studies teacher or U.S. government teacher might find an obvious (educational) tie-in,” Foster said. “For an arts teacher, it might not apply to their curriculum standards.”
Jeff Shain: 843-706-8123, @jeffshain
