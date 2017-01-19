Hilton Head senior wins oratorical contest

Matthew Wiegel, an 18-year-old senior home-schooler who lives in Hilton Head Plantation, won the third annual American Legion Oratorical Contest earlier this month, according to a news release.
The contest is sponsored by Hilton Head Island American Legion Post 49.
Wiegel, who will attend the University of South Carolina this fall, earned a $300 scholarship for his nine-minute speech about the American Constitution. He will now advance to the Lowcountry Regional Finals to be held next month with a chance to move on to the state and national competitions.
Wiegel is the son of John and Jackie Wiegel. He and his twin brother Ross are the oldest of six children. Although home-schooled, Wiegel played golf with the Hilton Head Island High varsity team and was able to attend Boys State last summer in Anderson. He also has interned in office of Rep. Mark Sanford and plans to study political science in college.
“It was a fantastic experience,” said Wiegel after the event. “I learned a lot about how our government was founded, but more importantly a lot about myself. Becoming friends with the other contestants was terrific too.”
This year’s local contest included seven students from Hilton Head and Bluffton. It was a first step in a nationwide program that has been sponsored by the American Legion since the 1930s with the goal of encouraging high school students to gain a greater appreciation for the U.S. Constitution and its values. Upward of $138,000 in scholarships will be awarded over the course of this year’s program, which continues into April with more than 4,000 competitors.
The local American Legion post worked together with the Hilton Head Island Toastmasters organization to help train several of the competitors.
Other finalists were Gabriella Elman, Edward Maxted-Sorensen, Sebastian Dunbar, Ru’Carl Base, Ra’Kell Base and Edna Gonzalez.
Comments