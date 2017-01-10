2 Beaufort County schools in running for state School Improvement Council award

Two School Improvement Councils in the Beaufort County School District were among 16 South Carolina public schools named to the South Carolina School Improvement Council’s 2017 Honor Roll for their work in fostering civic engagement in public education, according to a press release.
The SICs from Bluffton Middle School and Hilton Head Island High School will continue in the running for the 2017 Dick and Tunky Riley Award for School Improvement Council Excellence. Bluffton Middle School’s SIC was also on the 2016 state Honor Roll.
Named for the former U.S. Secretary of Education and South Carolina governor and his late wife, the Riley Award was created in 2002 to recognize contributions made by the 14,000-plus local School Improvement Council members who volunteer in every public school in the state.
Five finalists from this year’s list of 16 Honor Roll SICs will be selected next month, with one to be announced as the winner of the annual Riley Award for SIC Excellence in March.
Other South Carolina districts that placed schools on the state SIC Honor Roll were Charleston County, Florence District 1, Horry County, Lancaster County, Lexington-Richland District 5, Richland District 1, Richland District 2 and Rock Hill District 3.
Comments