Need to improve your English skills? Check out this library program

The Beaufort County public library system has partnered with The Literacy Center and the University of South Carolina Beaufort to offer classes that teach English to parents and their children between the ages of four and 10 years old.
The educational program, known as Family Literacy 360, is aimed at establishing “a network of common literacy services across Beaufort County addressing family literacy and providing skills promoting the growth of English capability within the family,” according to a library news release.
“The services are designed to improve language development and reading skills, transforming the home into a more active learning environment,” the release said.
The first session of of the 6-week program will be offered at the Beaufort, Bluffton, and Hilton Head branches starting this month. Other sites providing classes are The Deep Well Project, Holy Family Catholic Church and Antioch Education Center, according to the release.
The program is seeking volunteers to serve as tutors and site coordinators responsible for overseeing the program and collecting data designed to evaluate the impact of the program.
For more information on the program or volunteering opportunities, contact Jan O’Rourke at 843-255-6464 or jorourke@bcgov.net.
