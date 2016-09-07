School district promotions bring a familiar face back to Hilton Head Elementary

Hilton Head Island Elementary School has a new principal, veteran district administrator Sarah Owen.
Owen has served as the district’s coordinator of services for ESOL and gifted and talented students and assistant principal at Hilton Head Island Elementary and Hilton Head Island Early Childhood Center, and assistant principal and interim principal at Hilton Head Island School for the Creative Arts.
She immediately replaces Jill McAden, who will be taking charge of Beaufort County School District’s efforts to recruit classroom teachers for elementary-level classrooms.
Owen has been an educator for 20 years and began working for the district in 2002 as a teacher at M.C. Riley Elementary School.
“I’m very excited because Hilton Head Island Elementary is where I first worked as an assistant principal, it’s where my two children went to school and where one still attends,” Owen said in a news release. “It’s a school that combines many of my passions about education, particularly the International Baccalaureate approach, ESOL and language and gifted programs.”
McAden had been principal at Hilton Head Island Elementary for 10 years and a teacher there for seven. Superintendent Jeff Moss said that her experience as a classroom teacher and a principal and familiarity with Beaufort County will be valuable assets in her new position.
He noted that the district hired nearly 300 new classroom teachers for the 2016-2017 school year, and that the district expects to see retirement numbers increase in the next few years.
“Every teacher who leaves means a new teacher we have to recruit. And on top of that, we have to recruit teachers for the hundreds of new students who move into Beaufort County each year,” Moss said in the release. “Ms. McAden will be at the heart of directing those efforts.”
Rebecca Lurye: 843-706-8155, @IPBG_Rebecca
Comments