Mamie Atkins

Mamie Gardner Atkins, 96, a native of the Warsaw Island Community of St. Helena Island, widow of Ernest Atkins, Sr., died Monday in Brooklyn, New York.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Ebenezer Baptist Church, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the Church from 10 a.m. Monday until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
