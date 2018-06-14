Oliver Daise

Oliver “Rainey” Daise, 66, of St. Helena Island, died Monday, June 11, 2018 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals at 808 Bladen Street in Beaufort.
Funeral services will be at noon Saturday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island.
There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Burial will be at the Cedar Grove Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
