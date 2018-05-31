Betty Sharpe

Betty Wright Sharpe, 94, of Port Royal, and wife of the late James Calvin Sharpe, died Monday, May 28, 2018 at River Oaks in Port Royal.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 3 at the daughter Cynthia McIntosh’s home from 2 to 4 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
The family suggests that donations be made to First Scots Presbyterian Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 1774, Beaufort, SC 29901.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
