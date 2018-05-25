Dorothyann Mullen

Dorothyann V. Mullen, 74, of Beaufort, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, at her residence.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Old Fort Baptist Church, Port Royal.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
May 25, 2018 04:35 PM
