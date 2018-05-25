Roy Salsberry

Roy Dean Salsberry, 58, of Beaufort and formerly of Linesville, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, while on vacation in Las Vegas, Nev.
A memorial service in Beaufort will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Davis Funeral Services in Las Vegas.
May 25, 2018 04:34 PM
Roy Dean Salsberry, 58, of Beaufort and formerly of Linesville, died Saturday, May 19, 2018, while on vacation in Las Vegas, Nev.
A memorial service in Beaufort will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Davis Funeral Services in Las Vegas.
Comments