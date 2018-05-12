Nancy Simmons, 90, of the Poppy Hill Community of Gray’s Hill and widow of Edgar Simmons, died Tuesday at her residence.
Wake services will be held 7-8 p.m. Sunday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Horsepond Baptist Church, Gray’s Hill. Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m., in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
