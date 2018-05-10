Albert Cain

Albert “AC” “Shorty” Charles Cain, 88, of Beaufort, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at Veterans Victory House in Walterboro.
The family will received friends on Monday at Anderson Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Carl Anderson Memorial Chapel with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
The family suggests that donations be made to Veterans Victory House at 2461 Sidney Road in Walterboro.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Comments