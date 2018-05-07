Joan Washington, 78, native of Brooklyn, NY and resident of Ridgeland, died Thursday, May 3 in Agape Hospice House in Lexington.
Hours of visitation will be Tuesday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Chapel of Young Funeral Home.
Wake service will be Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Padgett Branch Baptist Church in Ridgeland.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Padgett Branch Baptist Church.
Burial will be on Saturday at Palmetto Memorial Park in Farmingdale, New York.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
Comments