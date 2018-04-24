Michael Binyard

Michael Jessie Binyard, 62, of Beaufort, died Sunday, April 22, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Second Jordan Baptist Church in Burton.
Burial with military honors will follow at Beaufort National Cemetery.
The body will lie in repose at the Church from 10 a.m. Thursday morning. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
