Alex Taylor

Alex Kenneth Taylor, 63, a Beaufort native, and husband of Brenda L. Taylor , died April 11, 2018 at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Beaufort.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
The body will lie in repose at the Church from 10 a.m. Thursday morning until the hour of services.
There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Comments