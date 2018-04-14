Pastor Martha Young

Pastor Martha Ann Young, 88, of Burton and widow of Solomon Young, Sr., died April 6 at her residence.
A wake service will be held from 6-7 p.m. Sunday in the sanctuary of the Bible Way Pentecostal Church, Gray’s Hill.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in the Sixteen Gates Cemetery. The body will repose at the church from 9 a.m., Monday, until the hour of service.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments