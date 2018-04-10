Elder Robbie McKnight-Bolles, 85, of St. Helena Island, and widower of Evangelist Daisydene Smalls Mcknight-Bolles, died Friday, April 6, 2018 at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
There will be wake services from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the sanctuary of the New Life Deliverance Temple on St. Helena Island.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at New Life Deliverance Temple.
Burial will follow in Beaufort National Cemetery with military honors.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
