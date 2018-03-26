Death Notices

William York

March 26, 2018 03:34 PM

William Fredrick York, 56, of Lady’s Island, died Thursday, March 22, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Copeland Funeral Service.

A private memorial service will be held.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  