Mary Sterling

Mary Ella Sterling, 97, of St. Helena Island and widow of Richard Sterling, died Monday, March 19, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.
A wake will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday, in the sanctuary of Orange Grove Baptist Church, St. Helena Island.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 26, 2018, at Orange Grove Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
Comments