Death Notices

Lela Mack

March 23, 2018 04:35 PM

Ms. Lela Mae Mack, 81 of Bluffton S.C., entered into eternal rest on Friday, March 23, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date by Stiney’s Funeral Home.

