George Brown

George (Roy) Leroy Brown, 83, of the Frogmore community on St. Helena Island and husband of Annie Belle Bryan Brown, died Thursday, March 15, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Ebenezer Baptist Church, St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will be in the Frogmore Cemetery on St. Helena Island.
Comments