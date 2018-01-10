Death Notices

Luther Simmons

January 10, 2018 03:46 PM

Luther Aaron Simmons, 47, a native of St. Helena Island and a resident of Beaufort County, died Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

A public viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy. Burial will follow in Wallace Cemetery.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

