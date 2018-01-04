Death Notices

Alfred Reid

January 04, 2018 05:39 PM

Alfred Lawrence Reid Jr., 85, of Bluffton and husband of Mary Jeanne Dunne Reid, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, 31 Saint Gregory Dr., Bluffton. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at Sauls Funeral Home, 90 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, with a wake service beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home.

