Patricia Fields

January 04, 2018 05:36 PM

Patricia G. Fields, 66, of Seabrook and wife of Larry Fields, died Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at her residence.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at White Hall AME Church, Green Pond. Burial will follow in Pyne Cemetery, Green Pond. Public visitation is from 2 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Irene Hugine Memorial Fund c/o White Hall AME Church, P.O. Box 409, Green Pond.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

