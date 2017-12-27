Death Notices

William Bing

December 27, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 5 MINUTES AGO

William Ray Bing, 64, son of Sarah Bing and the late Leonard “Skippy” Bing Jr. of Yemassee, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at the Medical University of South Carolina Hospital, Charleston.

Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • "Bennett, you'll be missed." Memorial created for Beaufort's icon

    A makeshift memorial has popped up at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park at Bay Street and West Street Extension in downtown Beaufort memorializing Beaufort's Nathaniel Bennett. Bennett, a U.S. Army veteran and longtime Beaufort resident and one of Beaufort’s most well-known faces, died Monday of natural causes. Bennett was 64.

"Bennett, you'll be missed." Memorial created for Beaufort's icon

0:49

"Bennett, you'll be missed." Memorial created for Beaufort's icon

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer 0:33

Memorable moments by 'eyes of the nation' photographer
I've been watching river baptisms since I was four 0:20

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

View More Video