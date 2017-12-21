Dorothy Riley, 75, of Ridgeland, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.
Funeral services are set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland. Interment will be at Gramville Cemetery in Ridgeland.
Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home.
