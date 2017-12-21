Death Notices

Dorothy Riley

December 21, 2017 04:21 PM

Dorothy Riley, 75, of Ridgeland, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.

Funeral services are set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Center in Ridgeland. Interment will be at Gramville Cemetery in Ridgeland.

Arrangements by Legacy Funeral Home.

