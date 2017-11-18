Death Notices

Elizabeth Wallace

November 18, 2017 03:38 PM

Elizabeth M. Wallace 89, of the Broomfield Community of Lady’s Island and widow of Peter Wallace, died Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

