Patty Peterson, 76, of St. John’s Island and formerly of Beaufort, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at her residence.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Helena Cemetery.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
October 23, 2017 4:06 PM
