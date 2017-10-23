Death Notices

Patty Peterson

October 23, 2017 4:06 PM

Patty Peterson, 76, of St. John’s Island and formerly of Beaufort, died Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, at her residence.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at St. Helena Cemetery.

Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.

