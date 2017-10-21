Brenda Burns

Brenda Pusha Burns, 55, of Burton and wife of Cleveland Burns, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at the Ashley River Tower at The Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
