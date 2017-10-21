Death Notices

Brenda Burns

October 21, 2017 3:17 PM

Brenda Pusha Burns, 55, of Burton and wife of Cleveland Burns, died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at the Ashley River Tower at The Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

