Janice Sinatra

Janice L. Sinatra, 75, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hilton Head Hospital.
A reception will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at The Bayshore, Hilton Head Island.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
October 21, 2017 3:17 PM
