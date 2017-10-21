Death Notices

Janice Sinatra

October 21, 2017 3:17 PM

Janice L. Sinatra, 75, of Hilton Head Island, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hilton Head Hospital.

A reception will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at The Bayshore, Hilton Head Island.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

