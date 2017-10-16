Death Notices

Edward Greene

October 16, 2017 6:07 PM

Edward Greene, 95, husband of the late Valerie Greene and formerly of Wilton, Conn., died on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Bluffton.

A memorial service will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, at Sauls Funeral Home in Bluffton.

