Death Notices

Flossie Baity

October 12, 2017 4:23 PM

Flossie Baity, 83, of Ridgeland, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Ridgeland Nursing Home.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the same location.

