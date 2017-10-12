Flossie Baity, 83, of Ridgeland, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Ridgeland Nursing Home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Allen Funeral Home Complex in Ridgeland.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the same location.
October 12, 2017
