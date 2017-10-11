Isaac Moultrie

Isaac H. “Po Slim” Moultrie, 93, of the MaryJenkins Community of St. Helena Island, died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
Wake services are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Friendship Baptist Church, Coosaw Island.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island, where the body will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
