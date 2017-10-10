Desiree’ Hart

Desiree’ Simone’ Hart, 22, of the Warsaw Island community of St. Helena Island, died Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.
A wake will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship, St. Helena Island. Burial will follow in the Warsaw Cemetery. The body will lie in repose at the church from 1 p.m. until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
