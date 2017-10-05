Death Notices

Howard Smith III

October 05, 2017 3:53 PM

Howard S. Smith III, 58, of Bluffton, died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

A funeral service will take place in Columbia, Pa. under the direction of Kraft Funeral Home.

Local announcement by Sauls Funeral Home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four 0:20

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four
Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video 0:44

Woman charged with animal cruelty after police saw this security video
Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion

View More Video