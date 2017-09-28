Death Notices

Elijah Washington

Elijah G. Washington, 74, of Paterson, N.J., and native of the Big Estate Community of Beaufort County, died Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at St. Joseph Hospital, Paterson, N.J.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church, Big Estate. Burial will follow in Dessiso Cemetery in Jenkins. The body will lie in repose at the church from 10 a.m. until the hour of services. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

