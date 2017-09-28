Death Notices

William Davis

September 28, 2017 4:00 PM

William J. Davis, 97, of Bluffton, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Hilton Head Hospital.

Services will be private.

Donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Bluffton.

Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.

