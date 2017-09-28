William Davis

William J. Davis, 97, of Bluffton, died Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at Hilton Head Hospital.
Services will be private.
Donations may be made to Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, Bluffton.
Arrangements by The Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
September 28, 2017 4:00 PM
Comments