Joann Gilmore

Joann “Chocolate Chip” Gilmore, 59, of Beaufort died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at her residence.
Memorial services will be at noon Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
September 25, 2017 4:54 PM
