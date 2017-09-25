Death Notices

Joann Gilmore

September 25, 2017 4:54 PM

Joann “Chocolate Chip” Gilmore, 59, of Beaufort died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at her residence.

Memorial services will be at noon Wednesday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four 0:20

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four
Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor 2:07

Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor
NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality 1:44

NFL players test Trump on call for firings, take knees in droves to protest police brutality

View More Video