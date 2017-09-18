Death Notices

Julita Strohecker

September 18, 2017 4:05 PM

Julita (Lita) Strohecker, formerly of Sun City Hilton Head, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2017.

A Mass of resurrection will be Thursday at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Greenville.

Arrangements by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest, Greenville.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four 0:20

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four
Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation 2:42

Watch jets land at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort as they return from Irma evacuation
Hurricane Maria's latest path forecast 1:08

Hurricane Maria's latest path forecast

View More Video