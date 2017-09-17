Death Notices

Jonathan Sanders

September 17, 2017 3:47 PM

Jonathan Sanders, 23, of Seabrook, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at his residence.

Memorial services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Grays Hill Full Gospel Deliverance Church in Grays Hill.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

  Comments  

