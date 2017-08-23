Francina Govan

Francina Laurie Govan, 84, of Beaufort and widow of William G. Inabinett-Govan, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Capital Nursing and Rehabiliation Center, Raleigh, N.C.
Viewing is from 2 to 10 p.m. Thursday in the Joseph M. Wright Memorial Chapel of Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Friday at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Beaufort. Burial will follow in Sixteen Gates Cemetery, Beaufort. The body will lie in repose from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
