Mark Sanford’s mother Peggy passes away in Beaufort County at the age of 93

South Carolina congressman Mark Sanford’s mother, Peggy Sanford, passed away Saturday morning at the Sanford family farm in Beaufort county, according to a Facebook post by the congressman. She was 93.
Sanford remembered his mother as a “nurturing and supportive force in the family” and “radiant in her joy for life and warmth of others.”
She was also remembered as tireless in her efforts as a wife and mother of four children, of which the congressman is the oldest. She has 12 grandchildren.
“She lived for it and showed us the way on what joy in real love and sacrifice really looked like,” said Sanford, who noted other achievements in her life, like the fact that she was a Fulbright scholar, but said that family always came first for her. “In short, her efforts, her love and zest for life, her warmth, her smile, and much more will sorely be missed by all who were blessed to know her.”
Sanford closed his remarks by beseeching people to hug their parents and siblings.
“Every one of us gets a critical hand at multiple points in life, by a loved one, a good friend...or even a chance acquaintance. To say the obvious, the greatest of hand ups and sacrifices made for most of us are by our parents,” he said.
