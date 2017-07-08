Ann Fowlkes Dodd, of Hilton Head Island and wife of Dr. Richard Wine Dodd, mother of Whitney Dogg Godwin, Sally Dodd Pellarin and Dr. Richad Fowlkes Dodd, died Friday, June 30, 2017 at her home.
A graveside service will be held July 29 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Burial Park, Roanoke, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Collegiate Schools, 103 N. Moreland Road, Richmond, Va., or St. Christopher’s School, 711 St. Christopher’s Road, Richmond, Va. 23226. or a charity of choice.
Arrangements by Island Funeral Home and Crematory.
