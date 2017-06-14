Ercell Holmes

Ercell “Sweetie” Brown Holmes, 87, of the Wallace community of St. Helena Island and widow of Frank Holmes Sr., died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at her residence.
Viewing is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Helen Galloway’s Memorial Chapel of Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
Funeral services are at noon Friday at Bethesda Christian Fellowship on St. Helena Island. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Burial will be in the Beaufort National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Chisholm Galloway Home for Funerals.
