Death Notices

June 11, 2017 3:58 PM

Clarence Folks

Clarence Edward Folks, 76, retired U.S. Marine Corps master sergeant, of Beaufort and husband of Estella Folks, died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Veterans Victory House, Walterboro.

The funeral is at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.

The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four 0:20

I've been watching river baptisms since I was four
Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim 1:54

Video shows rescue of S.C. convicted serial killer Todd Kohlepp's last victim

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds 0:32

Beaufort River Swim in 30 seconds

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos