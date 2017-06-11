Clarence Folks

Clarence Edward Folks, 76, retired U.S. Marine Corps master sergeant, of Beaufort and husband of Estella Folks, died Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Veterans Victory House, Walterboro.
The funeral is at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Dale. Burial will follow in the Beaufort National Cemetery with full military honors.
The body will repose at the church from 10 a.m. Tuesday until the hour of service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.
Arrangements by Marshel’s Wright-Donaldson Home For Funerals.
