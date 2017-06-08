Lois Cable

Lois Vivian Scites Cable, 79, of Beaufort and widow of Gerald Goodwin Cable, died Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at her residence.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Shell Point Baptist Church with interment in Beaufort National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice, 1110 13th St., Port Royal, SC 29935; or Parkinson’s Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Arrangements by Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Comments