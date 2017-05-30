James Garvin

James “Sonny” Garvin, 81, of Yemassee and husband of Helen Garvin, died Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at his residence.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul Episcopal Church in Savannah.
Arrangements by Young Funeral Home.
May 30, 2017 3:18 PM
